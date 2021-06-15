A new 1,700 capacity prison is planned for Chorley

An artist's’ drawings of how the prison will look

The proposed Category C resettlement prison would be constructed on land next to HMP Garth and HMP Wymott between Chorley and Leyland.

This plans are part of the Government’s ‘New Prisons Programme’.

The Government is spending more than £4 billion to make significant progress in creating 18,000 additional prison places across the prison estate by the mid-2020s, through a combination of new builds, as well as extending, refurbishing and maintaining other prisons.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) have been looking at where best they can develop new prisons, and where there is likely to be most demand for prison places.

Four new prisons are to be built across England over the next six years.

Regarding the proposed new Chorley prison, which has gone out to public consultation before any final decision is made, the MoJ says: "It will have 7 separate prison blocks, with each block holding around 240 prisoners.

"The prison blocks will have 4 floors, with 60 prisoners on each.

South Ribble MP Katherine Fletcher outside the current (closed) HMP prison officers club which is part of the area included in the proposals.

"The prison will have 7 separate house blocks (or living accommodation).

"The overall capacity of the prison is 1,715.

"The prison will also have some support buildings.

"These will include a reception area, kitchens, workshops, a visits hall and offices. These buildings will range from 1 floor high to 4 floors high.

"Our plans also include a few dog kennels, which will only be used in the daytime for when prison dogs are on site.

"The dogs go home with their handlers each night.

"There will also be some polytunnels for gardening, and an outdoor family area that can be used by visitors and prisoners during visiting times.

"The prison will have about 500 parking spaces for staff and visitors.

"The whole prison site will be surrounded by secure fencing and a road for security patrols."

The scheme would mean the relocation of Wymott Bowling Club.

The MoJ said: "MoJ appreciates the value that Wymott Bowling Club brings to the local community and is working closely with representatives of the club to understand their requirements and provide a solution to re-provide the club’s facilities at a nearby location with as little disruption as possible."

The new prison at Chorley could create about 600-700 permanent jobs once up and running, adds the MoJ.

These jobs would include prison officers, nurses, teachers, office staff, and more.

"This means local people would have the chance of a career in the criminal justice system. Jobs like these are important because they help to protect the public and they help offenders to turn their lives around," says the MoJ.

Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, is calling on local residents and businesses to share their views on the plans

She said: “It’s so important that the Ministry of Justice hears the views and feedback of our local communities, businesses and public services before any formal decisions are taken, so I am calling on you to please complete the online survey or submit your views in writing.

“The proposals include references to traffic, maintaining trees, the environment and local habitats, - all things which have already been raised with me as concerns.

"The consultation also sets out plans to make sure there are local jobs created during construction and ongoing operations of the prison.”

The public consultation will run from June 14, to 11.59pm on July 19.

No final decision has been taken on whether to formally progress these proposals and no planning application has yet been submitted.

Complete the survey via – https://consult.justice.gov.uk/digital-communications/proposed- new-prison-in-chorley/

Or via post to - PO Box 347, Manchester, M21 3ES.