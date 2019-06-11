A JustGiving page has been set up after the tragic death of Preston's Sharon Jennings

Have your say

A fundraising page on JustGiving has been set up to help cover the funeral costs of Sharon Jennings.



A close friend of the family, Toby Ayres, started the JustGiving page after the shock news of Sharon's death on June 7.

Toby set up the page to help the family with the funeral.

Sharon, 55 and from Preston, had been walking her own dog on the old railway lines in Brookfield between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, May 31, when her pet and another dog started to fight.

She intervened and was bitten on the hand and neck.

Sharon was found ill at her home address on Monday, June 3, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police arrested a 49 year old man before releasing him.

But despite treatment, she passed away last Friday.

Toby, who is best mates with Sharon's son, David, says he set up the JustGiving page to help with funeral costs.

"She was very caring," he said, "and would do anything for anybody."

"She loved her dog to bits."

After Sharon's death, a 49-year-old man from Preston was arrested on Sunday, June 9 on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He was later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

But a dog remains seized while police inquiries continue.