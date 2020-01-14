87-year-old pedestrian dies following collision in Great Harwood

Have your say

An 87-year-old woman has died following a collision in Great Harwood.



A Renault Clio collided with an elderly woman who was crossing Blackburn Road close to the junction with Lord Street yesterday evening (Monday, January 13)

The woman, 87, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

She was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward following a collision in Great Harwood.

Sgt Phil Baxendale Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the woman’s family at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to speak to us as you could have vital information to help with our investigation.”

You can email 2957@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 101 quoting incident reference 1056 of January 13.