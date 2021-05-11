6ft 8in Blackpool man who robbed three people at knifepoint is wanted by police

Jamie James

Jamie James, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to three robberies, witness intimidation and possession of a knife.

He is now wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as 6ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with marks on his cheeks. He speaks with a Midlands accent, and has links to Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, and Northumbria.