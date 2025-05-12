51-year-old woman appears in court after trying to abduct baby in pram on Central Drive near Coral Island
At 11:55am on Saturday, it was reported that the woman approached a baby in a pram on Central Drive, near to Coral Island, before attempting to walk away with the pram.
Members of the public, and the baby’s parent intervened, and thankfully the baby was unharmed.
Nicolette Goldrick, aged 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, offered no plea when she appeared before Lancaster Magistrates' Court charged with child abduction and police assault.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Blackpool Police Chief Inspector John Jennings-Wharton said: "A woman has been charged and I am limited in what I can say at this point. However, I wanted to reassure the community that this continues to be treated as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident.
"I know this incident has understandably caused the community a great deal of concern and I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank people for their patience and allowing us to fully investigate this matter.
"Finally, I just wanted to thank the investigation team for their hard work and diligence which has led to us being in a position to charging an individual in relation to this incident."
She will go on trial at Preston Crown Court next month.