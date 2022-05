50 cannabis plants were found inside a property in Coker Street, Darwen. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police conducted a raid at a property in Coker Street on Friday (May 20) after residents reported a strong smell in the area.

Officers discovered over 50 full size plants one they gained access to the property.

“The property has now been cleared and residents can now breathe easily once again,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to let the local policing team know of any concerns you might have, call 101.