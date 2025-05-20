A man has been been charged with arson after a house fire in Leyland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Cheetham Meadow off Dunkirk Lane in Moss Side, where the home was found blaze at 2.37am on Sunday (May 18).

Fire crews were in attendance for several hours and a man in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day, a 45-year-old man was arrested. Gareth Morgan, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 20).

Entrance to Cheetham Meadow in Leyland where fire crews tackled a suspicious house fire in the early hours of Sunday, May 18 | Google

A police spokesperson said: “The emergency services were called at 2.41am on Sunday (May 18) to an address in Cheetham Meadow, Leyland, to a report of a fire.

“A man in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment. Later that day, a 45-year-old man was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Gareth Morgan, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

“He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 20).”

Following the fire, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 2.37am on Sunday, May 18, three fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Penwortham attended a domestic property fire on Cheetham Meadow in Leyland.

“Firefighters used two hose reels and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for several hours.”