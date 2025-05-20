Arson suspect arrested after Leyland house fire leaves man, 60s, in hospital
Emergency services were called to Cheetham Meadow off Dunkirk Lane in Moss Side, where the home was found blaze at 2.37am on Sunday (May 18).
Fire crews were in attendance for several hours and a man in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment.
Later that day, a 45-year-old man was arrested. Gareth Morgan, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 20).
A police spokesperson said: “The emergency services were called at 2.41am on Sunday (May 18) to an address in Cheetham Meadow, Leyland, to a report of a fire.
“A man in his 60s was taken to hospital for treatment. Later that day, a 45-year-old man was arrested.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Gareth Morgan, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
“He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 20).”
Following the fire, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 2.37am on Sunday, May 18, three fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Penwortham attended a domestic property fire on Cheetham Meadow in Leyland.
“Firefighters used two hose reels and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for several hours.”