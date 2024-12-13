Leyland man wanted by Lancashire Police on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and stalking

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 13th Dec 2024, 13:49 BST
A 44-year-old man is wanted by police on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and stalking.

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for help finding Allan Paul Wignall, from Leyland.

Allan Wignall, 44, from Leyland, is wanted in connection with offences of non-fatal strangulation and stalking | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking for your help to find Allan Paul Wignall who is wanted.

“Wignall, 44, from Leyland, is wanted in connection with offences of non-fatal strangulation and stalking.

“He is approximately 5ft 8, with short hair and brown eyes. Wignall has links to Preston and Leyland.”

Any sightings of Wignall or information about his whereabouts can be reported to Lancashire Police on 101 – quoting log 0741 of October 7, 2024 – or by emailing [email protected]

