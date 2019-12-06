40 'Vote Labour' signs vandalised in 'planned attack' in the Much Hoole area

Have your say

South Ribble Labour Party has had to call in the police after a number of 'Vote Labour' signs were damaged or stolen.



At least 40 signs were damaged or stolen from 20 sites in the Western parishes area.

South Ribble Labour Party havereported the theft and damage to Lancashire Police. (Credit: JPress)

Some of the wooden stakes on which they were erected were also damaged or taken.

Dave Wynn, Election Agent for South Ribble Labour Party, said: “This is clearly a planned attack on Labour Party publicity.

"Tools would have been needed to destroy the 2x2 wooden stakes and the number of signs vandalised in such a wide area implies that the vandals had transport and had planned to do this.

“We are still supposed to live in a democracy and people have the right to freedom of expression.

"To damage or steal publicity belonging to another party is both undemocratic and could lead to the perpetrators facing criminal damage charges."

South Ribble Labour Party have reported the theft and damage to the police and also the Elections Officer at South Ribble Borough Council.

South Ribble Labour Party have been approached to confirm exactly where the vandalism took place.