Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man has been jailed after making indecent photographs of an infant he was babysitting while the child’s mother was at work.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Peter Yates, 38, from Darwen, pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of the child when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in May.

He was charged with producing and distributing category A, B and C images while caring for the child whose mother was at work providing for her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his arrest, Yates moved to Blackpool where he remained on bail for the last 16 months.

Submitted

He returned to Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (July 10) where he was sentenced to two years in prison for the category B images.

He was also sentenced to eight months for category A images and two months for category C images, with those jail terms to be served concurrently (at the same time) as his two year sentence. It means he will likely serve a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Offenders sentenced to at least two years but less than four years normally serve half their sentence in prison and serve the rest of the sentence in the community on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge Dodd also placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years and imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Conditions upon his release include a ban on accessing the internet for 10 years, prohibiting him from being around anyone under the age of 18 and having to notify police of his living and travel arrangements.