A 36-year-old man has been jailed for 23 years after a ‘sickening’ hammer attack on a man and woman at a flat in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police were called to the address in Stonyhurst Road at around lunchtime on March 30, 2024 after David Cairney unleashed a frenzied hammer attack on his male victim.

When a woman went to help the man, Cairney attacked her with the same hammer, fracturing her eye socket. Cairney then stole the male victim’s bank card and wallet and fled the flat.

Both of the victims suffered a number of serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

David Cairney, of no fixed address, was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 18 years in prison, as well as a further five-year period on extended licence

“I was scared I was going to die”

In an impact statement to the court, the male victim said: “I had to stay in the hospital for 3 weeks due to the severity of the injuries. During which, one night, I was rushed down for an emergency scan to check where a piece of my skull was because they thought it had pierced my brain.

“The doctors told me they thought I had a bleed on the brain. When they told me, I was scared I was going to die. I was in a lot of pain from being hit by the hammer.

“The pain in my head was horrendous, I had a severe dull pain that hurt all over, even when I opened my mouth. I was also hit on my arms, legs, in between the legs and body. For the pain, I was given morphine orally and a liquid drip paracetamol.

“Whilst I was in hospital, I began to have nightmares and flashbacks of the assault. These have continued to the present day.

“When I was discharged from the hospital, we went to a family member's house. I didn't feel safe and would stay inside all day. I had panic attacks, and I couldn't be alone, so I had to have my partner with me all the time. I missed hospital appointments because I couldn't leave the house.

“The pain was still severe, and I noticed my eyesight start to deteriorate. My eyesight is cloudy, I never had this before the assault. I had terrible headaches that would leave me bedridden. I would have to take painkillers and wait for the pain to ease off.

“I have suffered with depression previously, but since the assault, my depression has worsened. Sometimes, I wake up with dread, and it makes me feel horrible. I don't know if it will ever go away. I don't trust anyone now.

“If I walk past anyone, I will turn around and look at them to see if they're going to do anything to me. I am constantly looking around. If I see any males ahead of me, I will turn around and walk another way rather than walk past them.”

“I feared I was going to lose my eye”

The female victim wrote: “From being attacked by David Cairney with the hammer, I suffered a fractured eye socket and there was a possibility of losing my eye. This caused me a great amount of stress and anxiety of the thought of only having one eye.”

She continued: “I don’t trust anyone anymore, as the person who I thought loved me, caused me such harm.”

Following enquiries, 36-year-old Cairney was arrested on suspicion of GBH Assault later the same day. He was later charged with two counts of Section 18 Wounding and robbery.

Cairney, of no fixed address, was found guilty on all counts by a jury at Preston Crown Court last year and returned to the same court to be sentenced yesterday (January 20).

“An extremely violent and dangerous man”

Judge Richard Archer sentenced him to 18 years immediate custody and also deemed Cairney to be a dangerous offender. The judge gave him a further five-year period on extended licence.

DS Sian Hindle, of East Safeguarding, said: “David Cairney is an extremely violent man who carried out a sickening attack on two vulnerable victims.

“Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of Cairney’s crime and the danger his violent and sickening behaviour poses to the public.

“I want to commend the victims for their courage in speaking out against such a dangerous individual.

“Behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police and we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrators before the courts.”