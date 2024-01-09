More than 270 drivers were arrested during the annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign in Lancashire.

Officers stopped 1,804 vehicles at checkpoints across the county during the festive period as part of Operation Limit.

Police conducted 1,514 breath tests and 34 drug wipes during these stops. 271 people were subsequently arrested for driving impaired, whether that be through drink or drugs, or for refusing to provide a sample of breath.

Officers stopped a total of 1,804 vehicles at checkpoints across the month (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police's Special Operations, said: "The figures over the last few weeks are shocking, and we hope they show that we will not tolerate drink or drug driving in Lancashire.

"We want to make it clear that although we have made a focus on drink-drug driving over the festive period, we will not stop targeting these offenders. Impaired driving doesn't just stop now the festive period is over.

"So let our message be clear: if you choose to drink or drug drive, we will catch you, and we will bring you to justice."

Officers received a report of a suspected drink driver on New Mill Street in Eccleston last week,

The driver of a red Hyundai was spotted eating a number of mints after hitting a parked car.

She was challenged by a quick-thinking member of the public, who took her car keys from her.

Officers stopped her on Lawrence Lane and conducted a roadside breath test.

The woman gave a reading of 130 - almost four times the legal limit - and was subsequently arrested.

She provided a reading of 119 once in custody.

Claire Hesketh, 34, of Moss Bridge Lane, Ormskirk was charged with driving with excess alcohol.

She will next appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday, January 29.

On December 30, an officer spotted a Seat Ateca driving at twice the limit.

A pursuit ensued through the Ribbleton area of Preston after the driver failed to pull over for police.

The driver was arrested on Leyburn Close, after refusing to provide a sample of breath or a drug wipe.

He provided a reading of 44 once in custody. The legal limit is 35.

Kristopher Dimmock, 36, of Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, was charged with failing to stop a vehicle, failure to cooperate with a preliminary test and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit.

He was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates on March 12 at 9:30am.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "The number of arrests during the festive period shows why we take this kind of reckless behaviour seriously.

"The increase in the number of officers over Christmas and New Year, and the results from this intensification, sends a clear signal that impaired driving, putting people at risk, will not be accepted in Lancashire.