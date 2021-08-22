27-year-old Preston man missing from city as police launch appeal

Alexander Lambert was last seen on August 18 and is missing from the Brackenbury Road area of the city.

Police said he is described as white, slim, 6ft tall with short brown hair. He may have a beard and he has a scar on his left arm. He usually wears jeans and a tee shirt.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Anyone who sees Alexander or knows where he may be is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 0617 of August 21st.

Alexander Lambert is missing from Preston