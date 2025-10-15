Pictured: Cruel 27-year-old burned boy with cigarettes and forced him to eat dog food

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:24 BST
This is the first picture of a 27-year-old woman from Fleetwood who was jailed for inflicting horrific abuse on a little boy in her care.

Siann Cawley was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars when she appeared at Preston Crown Court last week (Tuesday, October 7).

Siann Cawley, 27, from Fleetwood, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to child cruelty
Siann Cawley, 27, from Fleetwood, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to child cruelty | Lancashire Police

She had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on September 2 after being charged with assault (ABH), ill-treatment, neglect and abandonment.

Cawley is a mother but the victim was not one of her children. The court heard the boy suffered numerous injuries while in Cawley’s care over a three-week period.

The 27-year-old was said to have stamped out cigarettes on the child and forced him to eat pet food, as well as locking him inside a room by himself for hours while she left the house.

Cawley is now serving her sentence at HMP Styal in Cheshire.

