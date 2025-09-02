26-year-old Blackburn man arrested after high speed police chase through Accrington with helicopter and dog

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a high speed police chase through Accrington town.

At around 8pm on Sunday officers had reason to pursue a black BMW M140I through the Accrington area.

After failing to stop, officers soon found the vehicle abandoned.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a high speed police chase through Accrington town. | Sussex World

A chase followed on foot, and with the help of the National Police Air Service helicopter and Police Dog Billy, ended in an arrest.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “A 26 year old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst being disqualified, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.”

He is currently in custody.

