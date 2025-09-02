26-year-old Blackburn man arrested after high speed police chase through Accrington with helicopter and dog
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a high speed police chase through Accrington town.
At around 8pm on Sunday officers had reason to pursue a black BMW M140I through the Accrington area.
After failing to stop, officers soon found the vehicle abandoned.
A chase followed on foot, and with the help of the National Police Air Service helicopter and Police Dog Billy, ended in an arrest.
A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “A 26 year old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst being disqualified, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.”
He is currently in custody.