A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police swooped on a car in Preston.

Officers discovered around four kilos of cannabis and £23,000 in cash after stopping and searching a blue Volvo travelling along Garstang Road at around 4pm on Tuesday (August 5).

Lancashire Police said 24-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly after 4pm our officers stopped a blue Volvo on Garstang Road, Preston. Upon searching the vehicle, our officers found approximately four kilos of cannabis, and £23,000.

“A 24-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He remains in custody.”

In a separate incident at around 12.40am on Tuesday (August 5), officers stopped a grey BMW on Barbara Castle Way in Blackburn. Inside the vehicle, they discovered a large quantity of suspected dihydrocodeine tablets.

Two men, aged 35 and 39, both from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. They also remain in custody as enquiries continue.