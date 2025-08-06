Suspected drug dealer with 4 kilos of cannabis and £24k cash arrested in Preston
Officers discovered around four kilos of cannabis and £23,000 in cash after stopping and searching a blue Volvo travelling along Garstang Road at around 4pm on Tuesday (August 5).
Lancashire Police said 24-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly after 4pm our officers stopped a blue Volvo on Garstang Road, Preston. Upon searching the vehicle, our officers found approximately four kilos of cannabis, and £23,000.
“A 24-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He remains in custody.”
In a separate incident at around 12.40am on Tuesday (August 5), officers stopped a grey BMW on Barbara Castle Way in Blackburn. Inside the vehicle, they discovered a large quantity of suspected dihydrocodeine tablets.
Two men, aged 35 and 39, both from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. They also remain in custody as enquiries continue.