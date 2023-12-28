News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police appeal for wanted man with links to Preston, Clayton Brook and Bamber Bridge

A 21-year-old is wanted by police after being accused of blackmail.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:23 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal to help find Miles Gibbons who has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge and Clayton Brook.

Posting on Facebook, Chorley Police said: "Have you seen wanted Miles Gibbons?

"Gibbons, 21, is wanted for blackmail.

"He is described as 5ft 9in tall of a slim build with short dark brown hair.

"He has links to Clayton Brook, Bamber Bridge and Preston.

"If you see Gibbons, do not approach him, but call 999. Info? 101 or [email protected]"

