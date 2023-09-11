News you can trust since 1886
An 18-year-old man was arrested after £200,000 worth of cannabis seized from disused shop in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Police discovered a cannabis farm after raiding a disused shop in Union Street on Sunday morning (September 10).

Around 200 cannabis plants with a value of approximately £200,000 were seized.

Electricity North West attended to make the premises safe after it was found the electricity had been bypassed.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (September 11).