18-year-old man arrested after £200,000 worth of cannabis seized from disused shop in Accrington
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Police discovered a cannabis farm after raiding a disused shop in Union Street on Sunday morning (September 10).
Around 200 cannabis plants with a value of approximately £200,000 were seized.
Electricity North West attended to make the premises safe after it was found the electricity had been bypassed.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (September 11).