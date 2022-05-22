18 new pictures of the demolition of the former Preston Odeon and Tokyo Jo's

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the fire, which broke out on Thursday night.
Demolition work to flatten the remains of the burned-out structure has been underway today, with nearby residents being evacuated from their homes.
Detectives investigating a fire at a former Preston nightclub have made a third arrest.
The fire broke out on Thursday evening in the former Odeon cinema, Tokyo Jo’s and Evoque nightclub on Church Street.
The building was partly derelict and partly used by businesses at the time.
Two 14-year-old boys have already been arrested and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
