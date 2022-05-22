18 new pictures of the demolition of the former Preston Odeon and Tokyo Jo's

The demolition of the old Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub on Church Street was held up today after fears were raised that a body was among the wreckage.

By Iain Lynn
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 8:02 pm

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the fire, which broke out on Thursday night.

Demolition work to flatten the remains of the burned-out structure has been underway today, with nearby residents being evacuated from their homes.

Detectives investigating a fire at a former Preston nightclub have made a third arrest.

1. 1.jpg

Detectives investigating a fire at a former Preston nightclub have made a third arrest.

Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales

2. 4.jpg

The fire broke out on Thursday evening in the former Odeon cinema, Tokyo Jo’s and Evoque nightclub on Church Street.

Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales

3. 35.jpg

The building was partly derelict and partly used by businesses at the time.

Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales

4. 5.jpg

Two 14-year-old boys have already been arrested and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5