15-year-old boy charged with having 'rambo' style knife in Preston McDonalds
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carrying a ‘rambo’ style knife in a Preston fast food restaurant.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The boy from Preston, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with unlawfully possessing the knife in McDonalds, Friargate, on Friday, April 7, 2023, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
The boy has been remanded on unconditional bail, but will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 30 at 9.30am, where the case progression will be discussed.