News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

15-year-old boy charged with having 'rambo' style knife in Preston McDonalds

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carrying a ‘rambo’ style knife in a Preston fast food restaurant.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The boy from Preston, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with unlawfully possessing the knife in McDonalds, Friargate, on Friday, April 7, 2023, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The boy has been remanded on unconditional bail, but will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 30 at 9.30am, where the case progression will be discussed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
McDonalds in Friargate, PrestonMcDonalds in Friargate, Preston
McDonalds in Friargate, Preston