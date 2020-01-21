14-year-old boy from Haslingden found after going missing

Have your say

Police were asking for help after a 14-year-old went missing on January 8 but have confirmed he has been found.



Abubakr Khan went missing from the Haslingden area on Monday morning (January 20).

Police issued an appeal to find Abubakr after he failed to return home.

But Rossendale Police have confirmed that Abubakr has now been found.

A spokesperson for Rossendale Police said: "Good News! Thank you to everyone that contacted us/ shared the post regarding the missing 14-year-old male from Haslingden.

Rossendale Police have confirmed thatAbubakr has been found. (Credit: Rossendale Police)

"This male has now been found and is back with his family."