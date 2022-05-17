The Samurai Swords were surrendered by a member of the public and handed into Leyland Police Station.

Since changes to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, curved swords with a blade larger than 50cm are no longer legal to have in the home.

“We know there are a lot of collectors and enthusiasts out there who have a genuine interest in keeping knives, swords and other antique weapons and would never use them to harm another person,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“However, changes to the act could see well-intentioned people risking prosecution.

“The front desk at Leyland is open between 9am – 1pm Monday to Friday and staff would be happy to dispose of any unwanted weaponry to prevent it coming into the hands of criminals."

Blades and unwanted weapons can also be placed in knife bins located across the county.

Monday, May 16 marked the start of Operation Sceptre – a week of action tackling knife and weapon crime.

More than 950 weapons were taken off the county's streets and 77 people were arrested during the last Operation Sceptre in Lancashire.

During the week of intensified action, officers will be conducting knife sweeps and using metal detecting arches in public places to identify people carrying knives.

Police will also be visiting schools to educate young people about the dangers of carrying and using bladed weapons.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community.

“It’s truly devastating when an incident occurs so I urge anyone thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.

"Knife and violent crime are a priority and we continue to work together with partners to tackle the root causes of serious violence so that we can keep people and communities safe.”

A tough ban on a wide range of knives, weapons, and firearms comes into force in July 2021 as part of government action to tackle violent crime and serious violence.

It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public, but changes to the Offensive Weapons Act made it unlawful to possess certain weapons in private.