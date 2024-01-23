12 people charged with drug supply conspiracy offences after series of warrants in Preston
12 people have been charged with drug supply conspiracy offences following a series of warrants in Preston.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
11 of them appeared before Preston Magistrates Court last week charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin:
- Conner Campbell, 23, of no fixed address
- Leighton Dixon, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston
- Gareth Cornthwaite, 43, of Colenso Road, Preston
- Daanyaai Hussain, 22, of Norris Street, Preston
- Darren Hollinshead, 35, of Parish Gardens Leyland
Jessica Hindle, 44, of Elcho Street, Preston, Chloe Forde, 23, of Tag Croft, Ingol, Preston, a 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys, were bailed by the court.
Kian Lowe, 22, of Beckett Court, Preston, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.
He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 24),