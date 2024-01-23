News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

12 people charged with drug supply conspiracy offences after series of warrants in Preston

12 people have been charged with drug supply conspiracy offences following a series of warrants in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT
11 of them appeared before Preston Magistrates Court last week charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin:

  • Conner Campbell, 23, of no fixed address
  • Leighton Dixon, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston
  • Gareth Cornthwaite, 43, of Colenso Road, Preston
  • Daanyaai Hussain, 22, of Norris Street, Preston
  • Darren Hollinshead, 35, of Parish Gardens Leyland
12 people have been charged with drug supply conspiracy offences in Preston

Jessica Hindle, 44, of Elcho Street, Preston, Chloe Forde, 23, of Tag Croft, Ingol, Preston, a 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys, were bailed by the court.

Kian Lowe, 22, of Beckett Court, Preston, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 24),

