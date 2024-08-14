Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cannabis farm has been raided by police in Preston.

Officers made the discovery at an address in Waterloo Road, Ashton at around 10.15am on Monday.

Inside, they found around 100 cannabis plants spread across four rooms of the property. The electricity supply had also been bypassed.

The crop, valued at around £840 per plant, would be worth around £84,000 when sold on the street.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Preston.

“We were called to Waterloo Road in Ashton-on-Ribble at around 10.15am on Monday, (August 12).

“When officers entered the property, they found around 100 cannabis plants spread across four rooms which have all now been seized.

“There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

PC Holt from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘"I would like to reassure the public that we are dedicated to tackling drugs in our community.

“If anyone has any information in relation to drugs, or drug dealing, in their area then they can report this either via our website, calling 101, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”