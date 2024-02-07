10 men charged in connection with death of Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson
Tony Johnson was found with a serious head injury near The Manchester bar on the Promenade at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4).
The 55-year-old was fatally injured in a brawl involving around 15 football fans following the Blackpool v Burnley match at Bloomfield Road earlier that day, police said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later that night.
Officers on Wednesday (February 7) charged Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, with the manslaughter of Mr Johnson.
Nine other men were also charged in relation to the disorder that led to Mr Johnson being assaulted:
- John Oswell, 49, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool,
- Jonothan Lines, 31, of Millington Avenue, Blackpool,
- Reece Hutchinson, 19, of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde,
- Callum Howarth, 29, of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool
- Nicholas Schofield, 31, of Langroyd Road, Colne
- John Whiteside, 46, of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne
- Jason Tattersall, 19, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley
- Joshua Ashton, 19, of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley
- Zak Bailey, 19, of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne
All ten men have been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 13.