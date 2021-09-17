Crews rush to outbuilding fire in Leyland

A garden shed caught alight at a domestic property in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 17th September 2021, 12:32 pm

Two fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended the scene in Golden Hill Lane at around 7am today (September 17).

The incident involved a garden shed at the rear of a domestic property.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for 50 minutes.

