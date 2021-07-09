Crews called to electrical fire at Preston home
Firefighters were called to an incident at a home in Preston today (July 9).
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:22 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:24 pm
Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Barnacre Close at around 10.20am.
The incident involved the property's electrical supply, the fire service said.
Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the flames before equipping a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for 25 minutes.
