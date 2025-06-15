A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a crash on a busy road in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Newchurch Road at 11.44am this morning (Sunday, June 15) following the incident.

Newchurch Road near Bacup | Google

The road, near Bacup, was subsequently closed for several hours, from the junction from Heath Hill Drive and Bank Field at the roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and found that a car travelling in the direction of Bacup had been in collision with two parked vehicles.

"The passenger in the car, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with head injuries.”