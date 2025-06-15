Crash on busy Lancashire road near Bacup sees teenager rushed to hospital with head injuries
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a crash on a busy road in Lancashire.
Emergency services were called to Newchurch Road at 11.44am this morning (Sunday, June 15) following the incident.
The road, near Bacup, was subsequently closed for several hours, from the junction from Heath Hill Drive and Bank Field at the roundabout.
A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and found that a car travelling in the direction of Bacup had been in collision with two parked vehicles.
"The passenger in the car, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with head injuries.”