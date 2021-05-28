Crash involving van and cyclist near hospital closes road in East Lancashire

They were called to the mini roundabout of the Pimlico Link Road by Clitheroe Hospital just before 3.30pm today (May 28).

Police said the collision involved a van and a female cyclist.

The air ambulance was sent to the scene and a road closure was put in place.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an RTC at the mini roundabout of the Pimlico Link Road next to Clitheroe hospital.

"Please avoid the area when traveling home."

Officers confirmed the road had reopened in an update posted at 5pm and thanked motorists for their patience.

