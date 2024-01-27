Motorway misery as crash closes part of the M61
Two lanes on the M61 have been shut with motorists urged to avoid the area.
Lancashire Police are urging motorists to avoid the M61 after a crash has caused two lanes to close.
They said: "Please be aware that due to a Road Traffic Collision on the M61 southbound between junctions 9 to 8, lanes 1 & 2 are currently closed."
They asked motorists to find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.