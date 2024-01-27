News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Motorway misery as crash closes part of the M61

Two lanes on the M61 have been shut with motorists urged to avoid the area.

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are urging motorists to avoid the M61 after a crash has caused two lanes to close.

They said: "Please be aware that due to a Road Traffic Collision on the M61 southbound between junctions 9 to 8, lanes 1 & 2 are currently closed."

They asked motorists to find an alternative route and avoid the area where possible.

Related topics:MotoristsLancashire Police