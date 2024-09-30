Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was cut from a vehicle after a crash on Fleetwood Road in Anchorsholme.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Fleetwood Road at the junction with Russell Avenue and Warren Drive at around 2pm on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the incident involved a black van and an orange car.

A crash closed Fleetwood Road at the junction with Russell Avenue and Warren Drive | Google

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one casualty was cut out of a vehicle before being handed over to the care of paramedics.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Officers urged motorists to “find an alternative route where possible”.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.