Crash closes A585 Fleetwood Road in both directions at Windy Harbour junction
A major road leading to the M55 has been closed in both directions following a collision this afternoon
The closure affects the stretch of road between Thistleton Road and Grange Road, near the Windy Harbour junction.
Heavy traffic is building on Mile Road and through Singleton as a result, with drivers diverting to avoid the affected area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
