Crackdown on untaxed and abandoned vehicles across Lancashire sees dozens seized
In a concerted effort to address the growing issue of untaxed and abandoned vehicles, authorities across Lancashire have recently seized numerous cars left derelict on public roads.
This initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce environmental hazards, and reclaim public spaces for community use.
The operation, spearheaded by local councils in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, targeted vehicles identified as untaxed or abandoned.
Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: “Today we have been out with the DVLA, we visited Stanley Street Brierfield and Whitefield area of Nelson, 15 vehicles were seized.
“10 fixed penalty tickets were issued, 4 fines issued for no tax and one male arrested for driving with no insurance.”
Using data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and reports from concerned residents, officials were able to pinpoint and remove these vehicles efficiently on Tuesday April 30.
Residents have long expressed concerns about the proliferation of such vehicles, which not only occupy valuable parking spaces but also pose safety risks.
Abandoned cars can become targets for vandalism or arson, and their presence often detracts from the overall aesthetic of neighbourhoods.
Owners of seized vehicles face potential fines and are required to cover the costs associated with towing and storage.
Officials urge vehicle owners to ensure their cars are properly taxed and maintained. They also encourage the public to report any suspected abandoned vehicles to their local council, facilitating prompt action.
This initiative reflects Lancashire's commitment to fostering safer and more welcoming communities.
By addressing the issue of untaxed and abandoned vehicles, authorities aim to improve the quality of life for residents and uphold the county's standards.
For more information or to report an abandoned vehicle, residents can visit their local council's website or contact the appropriate department directly.
