Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in East Lancashire have seized multiple cars as part of a new crackdown to 'bin the bangers'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a concerted effort to address the growing issue of untaxed and abandoned vehicles, authorities across Lancashire have recently seized numerous cars left derelict on public roads.

This initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce environmental hazards, and reclaim public spaces for community use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation, spearheaded by local councils in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, targeted vehicles identified as untaxed or abandoned.

Crackdown on untaxed and abandoned vehicles across Lancashire sees dozens seized | Facebook/Colne and West Craven Police

Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: “Today we have been out with the DVLA, we visited Stanley Street Brierfield and Whitefield area of Nelson, 15 vehicles were seized.

“10 fixed penalty tickets were issued, 4 fines issued for no tax and one male arrested for driving with no insurance.”

Using data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and reports from concerned residents, officials were able to pinpoint and remove these vehicles efficiently on Tuesday April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have long expressed concerns about the proliferation of such vehicles, which not only occupy valuable parking spaces but also pose safety risks.

Abandoned cars can become targets for vandalism or arson, and their presence often detracts from the overall aesthetic of neighbourhoods.

Owners of seized vehicles face potential fines and are required to cover the costs associated with towing and storage.

Crackdown on untaxed and abandoned vehicles across Lancashire sees dozens seized | Police

Officials urge vehicle owners to ensure their cars are properly taxed and maintained. They also encourage the public to report any suspected abandoned vehicles to their local council, facilitating prompt action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative reflects Lancashire's commitment to fostering safer and more welcoming communities.

By addressing the issue of untaxed and abandoned vehicles, authorities aim to improve the quality of life for residents and uphold the county's standards.

For more information or to report an abandoned vehicle, residents can visit their local council's website or contact the appropriate department directly.