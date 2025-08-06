Community health inpatient services provided by East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have been rated as “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection was carried out in March and focused on four key sites across the trust: Albion Mill, Burnley General Hospital, Clitheroe Community Hospital and Pendle Community Hospital.

It was prompted by concerns specifically raised about Pendle Community Hospital.

Inspectors visited seven wards across the sites and downgraded the overall rating for community inpatient services from “good” to “requires improvement”.

The service also received a “requires improvement” rating for being responsive and safe.

However, it retained “good” ratings in the areas of being effective, caring and well-led.

The overall rating for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust as a whole remains “good”.

In their report, inspectors raised concerns about staffing pressures affecting care standards, delays in response times and limited patient involvement in care planning.

They also found that systems for collecting feedback or handling complaints weren’t always accessible, and that patients had few opportunities to self-administer medication during rehabilitation.

Despite these issues, the inspection also highlighted a number of positive findings.

Staff were described as treating patients and their families with kindness, empathy and respect.

Ward managers were praised for strong relationships with local safeguarding teams and prompt reporting of concerns.

The service was also recognised for supporting patients’ independence and wellbeing.

Peter Murphy, Chief Nurse at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Everyone in our community inpatient teams works incredibly hard to provide the very best care for our patients. That was recognised not only by inspectors who commented on how they treated patients with kindness, empathy and compassion, but also by patients who told inspectors they were happy with their care overall.

“While we are disappointed to see the overall rating of the community inpatient service change, I am pleased that we have retained ‘good’ for caring, effective and being well-led, and there were many areas highlighted as good practice.

“The Trust aspires to be an outstanding organisation and will be working to improve our ratings in every area.

“In particular, the safety of our patients is very important to all of us and we will be making any necessary improvements so we can show strong evidence of this, including reviewing opportunities for self-administration of medication and strengthening responsiveness to patient needs and feedback.

“I would like to thank our community inpatient colleagues for the work they do every day to support our patients, which is reflected in the report. We can be incredibly proud of the impact they are making.”

The full CQC report is expected to be published on the regulator’s website in the coming days.