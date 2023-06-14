A cow made a desperate attempt to cool down by taking a dip in Savick Brook on Wednesday afternoon (June 13).

Firefighters from Penwortham and water rescue technicians were deployed to persuade the stubborn animal to return to dry land.

Despite their best efforts, the cow refused to move, with the steep banks of the canal also making it difficult to access the area.

After a lot of persuasion, the the cow eventually clambered out of the canal and returned to the herd nearby.

A spokesman for Penwortham Fire Station said: “As always we would urge people not to enter the water.

“Difficult to get this across to a large beast so instead arrangements made with farmer to repair fencing.”

A cow was rescued by firefighters after taking a dip in a canal in Preston (Credit: @PenworthamFire)

