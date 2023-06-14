Cow rescued from canal in Preston after going for cooling swim as temperatures soared to 29C
A cow made a desperate attempt to cool down by taking a dip in Savick Brook on Wednesday afternoon (June 13).
Firefighters from Penwortham and water rescue technicians were deployed to persuade the stubborn animal to return to dry land.
Despite their best efforts, the cow refused to move, with the steep banks of the canal also making it difficult to access the area.
After a lot of persuasion, the the cow eventually clambered out of the canal and returned to the herd nearby.
A spokesman for Penwortham Fire Station said: “As always we would urge people not to enter the water.
“Difficult to get this across to a large beast so instead arrangements made with farmer to repair fencing.”
The incident came as temperatures reached 29C, with the Met Office later confirming the warm weather would continue for at least five more days.