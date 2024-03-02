News you can trust since 1886
Covid National Day of Reflection: 15 pictures remembering the empty streets of Preston during lockdown

To mark Covid National Day of Reflection, we are taking a look back into the archives at what Preston was like during the first lockdown...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT

Tomorrow is the fourth annual Covid National Day of Reflection; organised by Marie Curie, the day offers an opportunity for us all to remember the lives that were lost during the Covid pandemic.

When lockdown was first announced on March 23 2020, no one could have anticipated the disruption that coronvirus would go on to cause for everyone. We may be out the other side of it now, but the effects are still felt by all.

Below we are remembering those strange times with a gallery depicting Preston's empty streets in the days immediately after the lockdown was announced back in 2020.

15 images showing Preston's empty streets and venues

1. Preston's lockdown streets

15 images showing Preston's empty streets and venues

A rare sight- the Flag Market completey deserted

2. The Flag Market

A rare sight- the Flag Market completey deserted

Quiet on the streets of Preston city centre on the first Saturday afternoon after lockdown begins

3. An empty city centre

Quiet on the streets of Preston city centre on the first Saturday afternoon after lockdown begins

Play equipment on Moor Park lies cordoned off as lockdown forces everyone to stay indoors

4. Empty Park

Play equipment on Moor Park lies cordoned off as lockdown forces everyone to stay indoors

