Tomorrow is the fourth annual Covid National Day of Reflection; organised by Marie Curie, the day offers an opportunity for us all to remember the lives that were lost during the Covid pandemic.
When lockdown was first announced on March 23 2020, no one could have anticipated the disruption that coronvirus would go on to cause for everyone. We may be out the other side of it now, but the effects are still felt by all.
Below we are remembering those strange times with a gallery depicting Preston's empty streets in the days immediately after the lockdown was announced back in 2020.