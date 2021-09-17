Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates in the North West increased by 20% between August 31 and September 7, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting at 316.8 and then rising to 380.2.
Meanwhile in Preston, two neighbourhoods saw cases rise by more than 300% during the same period, with five areas seeing cases fall.
As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Preston.
