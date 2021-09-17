Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates in the North West increased by 20% between August 31 and September 7, with positive infection rates per 100,000 people starting at 316.8 and then rising to 380.2.

Meanwhile in Preston, two neighbourhoods saw cases rise by more than 300% during the same period, with five areas seeing cases fall.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Preston.

1. Moor Park The case rate in Moor Park has risen by 325%, from 56 to 238 between 31 August and 7 September. Photo Sales

2. Frenchwood and Fishwick The case rate in Frenchwood and Fishwick has risen by 311%, from 96.4 to 396.4 between 31 August and 7 September. Photo Sales

3. Broughton and Wychnor The case rate in Broughton and Wychnor has risen by 39%, from 451.4 to 629.2 between 31 August and 7 September. Photo Sales

4. Ribbleton The case rate in Ribbleton has risen by 31%, from 313.1 to 410.9 between 31 August and 7 September. Photo Sales