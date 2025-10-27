A major joint operation between British Transport Police (BTP) and Lancashire Police has led to 27 arrests, the closure of 12 county lines drug networks, and the seizure of Class A drugs, weapons, and large amounts of cash in Blackpool and Preston.

The two-day crackdown, carried out on October 14 and 15, targeted county lines activity at Blackpool North and Preston railway stations, as well as surrounding neighbourhoods affected by drug supply and exploitation.

In Blackpool, nine men were arrested for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers also recovered one knife and two firearms and successfully dismantled six county lines networks.

In Preston, another six county lines operations were shut down.

Officers arrested seven men and two women for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while two men were arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Another man was held on suspicion of robbery and another for breaching a court order.

Two teenagers - a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - were also arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs.

Across both days, officers carried out 40 stop and searches, seized large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, and recovered three knives, including a Rambo-style weapon.

As part of the wider operation, police visited four addresses in Blackpool and Preston linked to cuckooing and child exploitation, where four vulnerable people were identified and offered safeguarding support from partner agencies including St Giles Trust, Catch22, Horizon Awaken, Coastal Housing and Change Grow Live.

In total, 13 of those arrested have since been charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye, of BTP’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “This operation demonstrates the power of partnership working in tackling the harm caused by county lines.

“Drugs are inextricably linked to violence, exploitation and misery in our communities.

“By targeting transport routes and working closely with local police and safeguarding teams, we’re able to disrupt criminal networks and protect vulnerable individuals.”

Detective Superintendent Lukmaan Mulla, from Lancashire Police, added: “County lines networks continue to exploit vulnerable individuals and bring drug dealing and violence into our communities.

“Supporting operations like this one demonstrates our commitment to working across borders and agencies to disrupt criminal activity and safeguard those at risk.

“Together, we will continue to tackle drug crime and send out a clear message that it is not welcome in Lancashire.”

Anyone with information about county lines activity is urged to text BTP on 61016, call 0800 40 50 40, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.