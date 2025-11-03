A Chorley Councillor has launched a petition calling on Lancashire County Council to fix ‘confusing’ roadmarkings on the approach to the M61.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Aidy Riggott, who is a County Councillor for Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley as well as Chorley Councillor for Buckshaw and Whittle, says he’s been forced to launch the Change.org petition after raising the issue with the authority more than two weeks ago, with no apparent action.

The issue involves recently repainted road markings on the Chorley North Link Junction – on the approach to the M61 and A674 – which Coun Riggott insists are different to those previously laid down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he has been contacted by residents who say the markings are in conflict with street signs, and he himself has seen multiple vehicles crossing between lanes – some beeping their horns at others – because of confusion about what lane they need to be in.

He said the main issue is that the lanes have been changed so that Lane 2, when entering the roundabout from Chorley via the A674, takes you into the lane for the A674 (towards Wheelton) when you’re on the roundabout. This means you then must indicate into Lane 2 to get onto the lane dedicated for the M61(S), which when entering the roundabout Lane 3 now takes you into.

LCC has previously told Coun Riggott that nothing has changed.

Roadmarkings leading to the M61 had worn off (as pictured) and have now been resprayed | google

On his petition, Coun Riggott said: “Are the new lane markings different to what was there previously? I think so, however Reform led LCC say that 'nothing has changed'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is over two weeks since I wrote to the County Councillor for the area and the Cabinet Member for Highways at Lancashire County Council (both Reform) to tell them that I think these new markings are different to what was there before and that there now seems to be a conflict with the markings and signage on the approach to the roundabout as you leave Chorley. I asked if they could please look into as a matter of urgency. I have had no reply, not even an acknowledgement.”

At the time of writing, 86 people had signed the petition.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment by The Post.