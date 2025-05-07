Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Action is being taken against Travellers who set up camp on Moor Park.

A convoy of caravans moved onto the field by the tennis courts and observatory, on the Garstang Road and Blackpool Road side of the park, earlier this week.

Preston City Council are seeking to evict a group of Travellers on Moor Park | DanCGregg

Preston City Council say eviction proceedings are under way and the Travellers have been instructed to leave the park within 24 hours.

They had previously stayed on Waverley Parkin Ribbleton but where evicted at the weekend, prompting them to move 1.5 miles along Blackpool Road to Moor Park - the city’s largest and oldest park.

The council said the Travellers have not caused any disruption to the multi-million pound improvement works taking place around the Serpentine Lake,

Last week saw dozens of caravans evicted by the city council from Ashton Park with residents concerned about damage caused to the park and newly planted trees.