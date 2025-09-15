Council take action after land illegally cleared at Traveller-owned Penwortham site

Travellers have been served with a ‘stop notice’ after a plot of land was ‘illegally cleared’ in Penwortham.

The site in Leyland Road, between an auto garage and a car wash, was formerly owned by South Ribble Borough Council before it was sold at auction a few years ago.

The current landowner previously leased the site from the Council and now reportedly has plans to build a permanent site for Traveller families, but no planning application has been submitted at this stage.

In July, workmen appeared on site and began felling trees and clearing vegetation before the Council ordered an immediate stop to any further works.

The Council attached a stop notice to the gate access off Valley Road, prohibiting all present and future works on the site | Google

A stop notice served in conjunction with an enforcement notice ordered the unauthorised activities to cease with immediate effect. Notices were found attached to the access gate off Valley Road, prohibiting all present and future works on the site.

According to local residents, the land - which sits next to Valley Road allotments - is prone to flooding and is considered a wildlife corridor, which is likely to complicate potential development plans.

South Ribble Borough Council were approached for comment.