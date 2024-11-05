Council sees record response to Residents' Survey

Rossendale Borough Council’s 2024 Residents Survey is complete, with an unprecedented level of engagement from residents, providing data that will support the Council’s future plans.

This year’s survey received 5,688 responses—an almost fivefold increase from the 1,158 responses received during 2023.

Open throughout October, the survey aimed to capture residents' insights and perspectives on a range of services and community issues.

Alyson Barnes Council Leader said: “We’d like to thank everyone who participated. This increased engagement reflects a shared commitment between the Council and local people in making Rossendale a thriving place to live, work, and visit.

“The Council will now review the survey responses, using the feedback to help shape the new Valley Plan – Our Place, Our Plan. “

This updated plan will build on the current Valley Plan 2021-2025, and will set out the Council’s main priorities for Rossendale for the next four years, focusing on the issues that matter most to local residents.

RBC Chief Executive, Rob Huntington said: “Engagement from our community is crucial as we work to develop policies and initiatives that truly reflect what matters most to Rossendale’s residents. The level of response to this survey shows a clear desire to be involved in shaping the future of our borough, and we are committed to listening and responding to our community.

“We look forward to sharing the survey results and will work to ensure the feedback provided by residents is turned into action through an impactful corporate plan.”

Residents are encouraged to follow the Council's social media platforms for updates on the survey results.