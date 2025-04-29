Permission was sought for a upgrade at The-Wheatsheaf pub on Park Hill-Road in-Garstang | National World

The operators of a popular pub in Garstang applied for listed building consent to carry out upgrades.

The Wheatsheaf Inn, on Park Hill Road, was first given a Grade II listing in June 1986, meaning the historic premises are protected from any works which might be potentially detrimental.

Applicants Star Pubs wanted to carry out external works to include render repairs, minor decorations and new external cold store, as well as internal works including minor damp repairs, upgrading of existing flooring and recovering a fixed seat.

In order for the work to go ahead. consent was needed. Wyre’s planning officer has now agreed to grant the scheme listed building consent after considering the plans.

There were no objections from Garstang Town Council

JAS Design said in a planning and heritage statement in support of the application: “The town has a rich history but one thing Garstang prides itself on is their heritage pubs in and around the centre.

“The ‘Garstang Heritage Pub Trail’ consists of 16 pubs with the Wheatsheaf being one of them. Previously a farmhouse, the public house sits on the edge of the town centre inviting visitors in to share its history.

“The pub is in a prime location and without the proposed improvements to the existing facilities it could fail to keep up with competing businesses in the area. This is an important consideration, as the works will enable the pub to remain in its original use, which is the optimum use in heritage terms.

“ In summary, this application proposal involves various works to The Wheatsheaf Inn to ensure its future use as a public house can be continued.

“In terms of internal work to the main public house, these are relatively modest and are associated with repairing the building and improving customer and staff experience.

“It is felt that the proposals are of a minor nature as most of these works aim to improve the quality of the interior.”

The planning officer approved the consent on April 24.