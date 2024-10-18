Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Council has issued an update on a pool that has been shut for nearly three years.

Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021. Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen - but were left bereft when it emerged that additional works at a cost of £1 million would be required, beyond the roof repair, which has put the cost out of reach for its charity operators, YMCA Fylde Coast.

Fylde Council and YMCA Fylde Coast had previously said they had a plan for the site’s future aiming to safeguard continued rural swimming provision for the borough.

In an updated post this week the council added that they were continuing to work closely with the YMCA and a promising Community Interest Company (CIC) who submitted a business plan for the Kirkham swimming facility.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The disposal plan was originally set to conclude on 18 October, however proposals to extend this time period are under consideration which allow the council to work with the CIC to strengthen the business plan in order to fully explore a sustainable future for Kirkham Pool.”

The formal proposal to extend the deadline for the disposal plan will be presented to the Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, October 29, followed by recommendations to go before Executive Committee on Tuesday, November 5.