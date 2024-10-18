Council issues update on three year closure of Kirkham swimming pool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kirkham swimming pool was forced to close since its roof partially blew off during a storm in December 2021. Regular users have since been waiting for the 110-year-old building in Station Road to reopen - but were left bereft when it emerged that additional works at a cost of £1 million would be required, beyond the roof repair, which has put the cost out of reach for its charity operators, YMCA Fylde Coast.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Fylde Council and YMCA Fylde Coast had previously said they had a plan for the site’s future aiming to safeguard continued rural swimming provision for the borough.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
In an updated post this week the council added that they were continuing to work closely with the YMCA and a promising Community Interest Company (CIC) who submitted a business plan for the Kirkham swimming facility.
A spokesperson for the council said: “The disposal plan was originally set to conclude on 18 October, however proposals to extend this time period are under consideration which allow the council to work with the CIC to strengthen the business plan in order to fully explore a sustainable future for Kirkham Pool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.