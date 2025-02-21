Parking fees in Blackpool are to be frozen for the next financial year in order to protect the local economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means on-street parking in the town centre using a parking metre will remain at the same level it has been since 2022 with drivers paying £1.50 for an hour and £3 for up to 90 minutes.

The new Central multi-storey car park in Blackpool | Blackpool Council

The cost of parking in the main town centre multi storey car parks of Talbot Road, West Street and Central, as well as the main surface car parks of Banks Street and Central will all remain the same from April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: "We are very mindful that at this point any wide scale increases in council-owned car park charges along with residential and trade permit costs could potentially impact on businesses trading in the town, residents and tourism.

"The council is therefore freezing these charges during the next financial year. The fees in several of our car parks have not increased in recent years.

"We have continued to aim to keep prices affordable despite having to manage ever increasing costs of running and maintaining the car parks and their infrastructure.

"We hope that this decision will benefit those that work, live and have a business in Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some charges did increase last year including for the Talbot Road and West Street multi-storey car parks to bring them in line with Central Car Park.

A council report published last September found parking revenue was £150,000 up compared to the same time the previous year, which was partially attributed to the increase in some charges.

Events such as Christmas-by-the-Sea, Blackpool Air Show and the World Fireworks Championships had boosted parking income, but there was a slowdown between April and August 2024 with around 26,000 fewer patrons compared to the same period in 2023 which was blamed on bad weather.

It was revealed this week the council is also investing £100,000 to update the payment system at the Talbot Road multi storey car park due to the existing chip coin system becoming obsolete.