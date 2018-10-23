Cotton Court in Preston to launch its Christmas toy appeal for Barnardo's

Have your say

A Preston business centre is a launching a toy appeal with a festive party next month.

Cotton Court Business Centre is hosting a Christmas party at Glovers Bar, in Glover’s Court, Preston, on Friday November 9.

The event will be used to launch its Christmas toy appeal for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Read more: Preston business centre office pods plan could begin later this year and Nominate a children's charity for Preston Audi and the Volkswagen Van Centre's Santa Patrol



Jack Barron, organiser and marketing director at Cotton Court, said: “We have been running this appeal for six years and have a close relationship with Barnardo’s.

“The appeal has gone from strength to strength over the years and we thought having the launch at our Christmas party gives it an extra kick.

“The free event is ticket only and is open to the local business community and members of the public.

“People are asked to bring an unwrapped present for children. We are particularly looking for gifts for teenagers as we don’t to get lots for younger children, but we need more for teenagers in care and they don’t always get anything to open on Christmas Day.”

The Christmas party, which starts at 7pm, includes a complimentary bar, food and live music.

Free tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cotton-court-christmas-toy-appeal-launch-tickets-51071240455