Insufficient action was taken to help a mental health patient who died from a vaping-related lung injury, a coroner has said.

Kevin Anthony Ince, who had been detained under the Mental Health Act at Kemple View Hospital in Langho, complained of feeling unwell and shortness of breath on October 24, 2023, and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital. His condition deteriorated while he was there and he died the following day.

His death was concluded as natural causes as a result of right ventricular failure caused by acute interstitial pneumonitis as a result of vaping associated lung injury.

During an inquest into Mr Ince’s death, evidence about his care was revealed to Area Coroner Christopher Long, who said: “In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.” Mr Long has now used his statutory powers to make demands of the Priory Group, which runs Kemple View Hospital.

Key issues

In a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, it states that there was clear evidence of Mr Ince regularly refusing necessary and appropriate medical treatment over several years, but that there was “insufficient consideration of steps that were then appropriate including a lack of steps to persuade the patient, insufficient consideration of the powers under the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and insufficient consideration of utilising s.63 of the Mental Health Act 1983 .”

It also states that “insufficient action was taken” when Mr Ince routinely declined food over a prolonged period.

What’s next?

The Priory Group have a duty to respond by Tuesday, January 14, detailing action taken or proposed to be taken, and setting out the timetable for action. Otherwise they must explain why no action is proposed.

The report has been sent to the Chief Coroner, to Mr Ince’s family, to the Sadben and Whalley Medical Group and to the Care Quality Commission.

What do the Priory Group say?

A hospital spokesperson said: "We would like to reiterate our sincere condolences to Mr Ince's family for their loss. We strive to support patients in the least restrictive way possible, in line with the statutory framework. This includes enabling patients to maintain their independence and make informed decisions for themselves, including on issues such as dietary preferences or vaping, as an integral part of good mental healthcare. In light of this case, we reviewed and enhanced our processes to provide increased support for staff in their documented approach when a patient declines physical health checks and a nutritional diet, whilst carefully balancing this complex area."