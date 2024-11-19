Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coronation Street legend will turn on the Christmas lights in Colne this year.

Colne will officially kick off the holiday season on November 30 with its highly anticipated Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The event will offer a full day of free family-friendly entertainment and will feature a packed schedule of live performances from midday.

Antony Cotton will turn on the Christmas lights in Colne this year. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Acts include the Encore Dance School, Accrington Pipe Band, Pendle Academy of Dance & Performing Art and Stage Door Youth Theatre.

Live music from Andrew Gilmour and Claudia Thompson will add to the festive atmosphere, alongside a Mischievous Elf Show.

Hosted by Gavin Young, the festivities will include a torch-lit procession led by Santa in his sleigh, followed by a Frozen Sing-Along.

There will also be special appearances from Jack Rhodes, runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent 2024, and Antony Cotton, best known for his role as Sean Tully on Coronation Street.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Events Officer, said: “Colne Christmas Light Switch On is a fantastic event which brings the whole town together to kick start the festive season! We have a fantastic line up of FREE activities for everyone to enjoy!”

Families will be able to enjoy a variety of exciting activities, including free face painting, donkey rides, a giant snow globe and punch and Judy shows.

There will also be the opportunity for Children to meet Santa, take part in a reindeer town trail, enjoy balloon modelling or test their skills on the snowboard simulator.

A Christmas market will offer local crafts and treats, while children’s fun fair rides will add extra excitement.

The event will also feature a Rodeo Reindeer, a Christmas photo board for cute family pictures and a letter-writing station for children to send their holiday wishes to Santa.

The event is set to be a magical start to the season | Naz Alam

To accommodate the festivities, there will be road closures on Market Street.

The road will be closed from 8pm on November 29 until 11pm on November 30.

There will also be a rolling road closure for the torch-lit procession from 5pm on November 30 from the Crown Hotel on Albert Road up to St Bartholomew’s Church.

Sponsored by Macadams Rescue and Farmhouse Biscuits, the event is set to be a magical start to the season.