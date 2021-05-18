Coronation Street fans given chance to stay overnight on set in new 'pop-up B&B'

During their stay at the 'pop-up B&B', guests will be taken on a private tour of the set and tuck into a hotpot dinner whilst watching classic Corrie episodes. They will also enjoy a cheeky pint in the Rovers and a hearty breakfast from Roy’s Rolls

For one night only, Coronation Street will open the famous Cobbles to two guests, giving a lucky pair of super-fans a rare chance to immerse themselves in the iconic location and adopt the Rovers Return as their local for the evening.

Airbnb, which is hosting the unique staycation, says guests will live like Weatherfield locals when they stay overnight at a self-contained 'pop-up house' situated in the heart of the street.

During their stay, guests will be taken on a private tour of the set and tuck into a hotpot dinner whilst watching classic Corrie episodes. They will also enjoy a cheeky pint in the Rovers and a hearty breakfast from Roy’s Rolls.

Airbnb, which is hosting the unique staycation, says guests will live like Weatherfield locals when they stay overnight at a self-contained 'pop-up house' situated in the heart of the street, next to the Rovers Return pub

Airbnb says the self-contained pop-up house, with its red-bricked façade and double-glazed windows, will be next door to the famous Rovers Return Inn.

The view from the new B&B, known as ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’, looks out towards Audrey’s and a little further along to Prestons Petals and the kebab shop.

As guests stroll down the street at their leisure, they will pass Fiz and Tyrone’s, take a peek in the Kabin window, or wander up Victoria Street to check out the menu at Speed Daal to see what Alya’s been up to.

Although interiors will be closed, guests will be able to wander around Coronation, Rosamund and Victoria Street to their heart's content. They can even have a stroll down the ginnel, site of so many Corrie secret rendezvous!

According to the listing on Airbnb, the specially constructed temporary annexe has been kitted out in classic Coronation Street style, taking inspiration from the Rovers Return B&B decor.

Guests will enjoy a comfortable living area to relax in, with homage to ‘Jenny Connors’ wood panelling and patterned wallpaper.

The living room has a dining table where guests can sit and enjoy their hotpot. The adjoining twin bedroom provides "comfy bedding and prime Weatherfield views".

At the centre of the living area guests will find a TV set up with hours’ worth of the most loved Coronation Street episodes from over the years.

Fans will be able to watch "the affair of the 80s" - Deirdre Barlow’s tryst with Mike Baldwin - the disastrous tram crash a decade ago, and last year’s classic moment where David Platt discovers a sinkhole in his back garden.

Head of Continuing Drama John Whiston says: "What fan of Coronation Street hasn't had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best loved characters. I certainly have.

"This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return. What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation's favourite Street."

Amanda Cupples at Airbnb added: "As restrictions begin to ease and Brits plan summer staycations, Airbnb remains committed to helping people find unique and unforgettable travel experiences within the UK.

The living room has a dining table where guests can sit and enjoy their hotpot

"Being the first people ever to stay on the nation’s most loved street is a dream come true for any Corrie fan and a once in a lifetime way to spend time with a friend or family member."

House Rules:

- No pets allowed

- Maximum two guests

- No smoking

- Picture in front of the local pub encouraged

At the centre of the living area guests will find a TV set up with hours’ worth of the most loved Coronation Street episodes from over the years

- Hotpot for tea non-negotiable

- Sensible shoes advised, note Cobbles are slippery when wet

- Do not drive into the canal after check out

Booking details:

To view ‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ listing on Airbnb, visit airbnb.com/corrie What you need to know

Coronation Street is part of ITV Studios and is located in the Trafford side of MediaCityUK in Greater Manchester, M10.

‘The Rovers’ Annexe’ sleeps a maximum of two guests and is available to book for one-night only - October 2, 2021.

The stay will cost £60 and the fee will be donated to charity. Airbnb reviews will be taken into consideration.

Airbnb said: "We anticipate a very high level of interest and will be adding the available booking date at 1pm on Wednesday, May 26.