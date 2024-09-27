Convicted Great Harwood paedophile sent back to jail for breaching sexual harm prevention order

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A convicted paedophile from Lancashire has been sent back to jail for breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Graham Marshall was jailed in 2020 for distributing indecent images of children and encouraging the commission of a sexual offence against a child.

He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

Graham Marshall has been sent back to jail for breaching his sexual harm prevention orderGraham Marshall has been sent back to jail for breaching his sexual harm prevention order
Graham Marshall has been sent back to jail for breaching his sexual harm prevention order | Google

When was he released from prison?

The 41-year-old was released from prison in February this year and moved back to Lancashire in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was subsequently monitored by Lancashire Police’s East MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) team.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

How did he breach the sexual harm prevention order?

During a visit to Marshall’s home on August 12, offender managers found he had installed three ‘cleaning’ apps - which delete usage data - on his phone.

He had also downloaded an app which had a virtual private network (VPN) function, breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Marshall was arrested and remanded in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a service that encrypts your internet traffic and protects your online identity.

How long was he jailed for?

Marshall, of Town Hall Square, Great Harwood, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to four offences of breaching the sexual harm prevention order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det Sgt Amanda Whitaker, of the East MOSOVO team, said: “Our careful monitoring of Marshall has seen a sex offender sent back to prison.

“Marshall breached the order placed on him by the courts by installing apps on his phone which he was forbidden from doing.

“If sex offenders breach the conditions put on them, we will not hesitate to bring them back before the courts.”

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceCourtsPolice