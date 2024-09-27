Convicted Great Harwood paedophile sent back to jail for breaching sexual harm prevention order
Graham Marshall was jailed in 2020 for distributing indecent images of children and encouraging the commission of a sexual offence against a child.
He was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order.
When was he released from prison?
The 41-year-old was released from prison in February this year and moved back to Lancashire in May.
He was subsequently monitored by Lancashire Police’s East MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) team.
How did he breach the sexual harm prevention order?
During a visit to Marshall’s home on August 12, offender managers found he had installed three ‘cleaning’ apps - which delete usage data - on his phone.
He had also downloaded an app which had a virtual private network (VPN) function, breaching his sexual harm prevention order.
Marshall was arrested and remanded in custody.
What is a VPN?
A VPN is a service that encrypts your internet traffic and protects your online identity.
How long was he jailed for?
Marshall, of Town Hall Square, Great Harwood, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to four offences of breaching the sexual harm prevention order.
Det Sgt Amanda Whitaker, of the East MOSOVO team, said: “Our careful monitoring of Marshall has seen a sex offender sent back to prison.
“Marshall breached the order placed on him by the courts by installing apps on his phone which he was forbidden from doing.
“If sex offenders breach the conditions put on them, we will not hesitate to bring them back before the courts.”